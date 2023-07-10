English
    MHADA lottery 2023: Last day to apply today

    Since the lottery was announced on May 21, the MHADA has received over 1,26,000 applications for 4,000 homes in Mumbai, which are priced in the range of Rs 24 lakh to Rs 7.57 crore.

    There were at least 31 applicants for every apartment on offer on the penultimate day of the 2023 Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) lottery for over 4,000 mostly affordable homes in Mumbai. The price of the flats starts at Rs 24 lakh.

    The number of applications crossed 1,26,000, according to official data. The homes are located in several micro-markets of the nation’s financial capital.

    Since the lottery was announced on May 21, MHADA has received 126,675 applications. The last date to apply is July 10.

    The earnest money deposit has been paid for more than 98,000 apartments.

    MHADA has put up 93 percent of the homes on sale for the economically weaker section (EWS) and the lower income group. The rest are earmarked for the middle income group (MIG) and high-income group (HIG).

    Of the 4,000 homes, 2,790 are for EWS, 1,034 are for the LIG category, 139 are for MIG and 120 are in the HIG category.

    The prices of the apartments range from Rs 24 lakh to Rs 7.57 crore, with the carpet area starting at 204 sq. ft and going up to 1,500 sq. ft.

    Locations

    The apartments are spread across Vikhroli, Antop Hill, Goregaon, Dadar, Wadala, Andheri, Kandivali, Malad, Byculla, Tardeo, Juhu, Chembur, Powai, Chandivali and Sion.

    According to the list issued by MHADA, the cheapest apartment offered is in Chandivali, near Powai. The costliest apartment is in Tardeo, South Mumbai.

