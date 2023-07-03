MHADA lottery 2023: Close to 1 lakh applications for 4,000-plus homes in Mumbai

More than 70,000 applicants for MHADA lottery 2023 have already paid the earnest money deposit (EMD) for the flats.

There are nearly 25 applicants for every apartment in the 2023 Maharashtra Housing And Area Development Authority (MHADA) lottery of over 4,000 mostly affordable homes in the Mumbai real estate market. The price of the flats starts at Rs 24 lakh.

According to official data, the number of applications has inched close to the 1 lakh mark for the 4,000 plus MHADA lottery homes for sale in several micro-markets of Mumbai.

Since the lottery was announced on May 21, MHADA has received over 97,000 applications, and the last date to apply is July 10.

Out of approximately 97,000 applications, more than 70,000 applicants have already paid the earnest money deposit (EMD) for the flats.

Further, 93 percent of the homes put on sale in the Mumbai real estate market by MHADA are for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and the Lower Income Group (LIG) with the rest earmarked for the Middle Income (MIG) and High-Income Group (HIG).

Prices for these apartments are in the range of Rs 24 lakh to Rs 7.57 crore, with the carpet area ranging from 204 sq. ft. to 1,500 sq. ft.

Out of the 4,000 homes up for grabs, 2,790 are for the EWS, 1,034 are for the LIG category, 139 are MIG and 120 are in the HIG category.

Additionally, 1,947 apartments in the EWS category are being sold under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY).

Location

The apartments are spread across areas such as Vikhroli, Antop Hill, Goregaon, Dadar, Wadala, Andheri, Kandivali, Malad, Byculla, Tardeo, Juhu, Chembur, Powai, Chandivali and Sion.

According to MHADA officials, in the next two years, the authority will introduce more apartments under the MIG and HIG categories, which are now under construction.

Cheapest and costliest apartments

According to the list issued by MHADA, the cheapest apartment is a 204 sq. ft. unit being offered for Rs 24.71 lakh in Chandivali, near Powai. The costliest apartment is a 1,500 sq. ft. unit in Tardeo, South Mumbai, with a price tag of Rs 7.57 crore.