MHADA lottery 2023: 1.06 lakh applications accepted for 4,000 homes, 527 rejected

The prices of 4,000 homes of MHADA lottery 2023 range from Rs 24 lakh to Rs 7.57 crore, with the carpet area starting at 204 sq ft, going up to 1,500 sq ft.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has accepted 1.06 lakh applications for MHADA lottery 2023, out of the total 1.22 lakh applications it received for 4,000 homes, mostly in the affordable housing segment, in Mumbai, starting at Rs 24 lakh.

Out of the 1.22 lakh applications, 527 have been disqualified after they were found ineligible, and more than 14,000 applications are on hold pending scrutiny, according to MHADA.

"The draft list of applications has been prepared, and it includes 1,22,235 applications, for which the deposit amount has been paid. Out of these, 527 applications have been disqualified, while 14,990 are under scrutiny. Thus, 1,06,799 applicants will participate in the computerised draw," MHADA said in a statement.

What about disqualified applications?

According to MHADA officials, such applicants can appeal and submit their grievances with MHADA up to July 19, 2023. Further, those having their applications on hold due to scrutiny have time till July 21 to submit their grievances with MHADA.

For Mumbai MHADA lottery 2023, 93 percent of the homes are for the economically weaker section (EWS) and the lower income group. The rest are earmarked for the middle-income group (MIG) and high-income group (HIG).

Of the 4,000 homes, 2,790 are for EWS, 1,034 are for the LIG category, 139 are for MIG and 120 are in the HIG category.

The prices range from Rs 24 lakh to Rs 7.57 crore, with the carpet area starting at 204 sq ft, going up to 1,500 sq ft.

Locations

The apartments are spread across Vikhroli, Antop Hill, Goregaon, Dadar, Wadala, Andheri, Kandivali, Malad, Byculla, Tardeo, Juhu, Chembur, Powai, Chandivali and Sion.

According to the list issued by MHADA, the cheapest apartment offered is in Chandivali, near Powai. The costliest apartment is in Tardeo, south Mumbai.