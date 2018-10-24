Major discrepancies found in Amrapali Group's accounts: Forensic auditors inform Supreme Court

The Supreme Court-appointed forensic auditors in the Amrapali case have informed the apex court that 80 percent of the work has been completed with regard to document collection and claimed that major discrepancies have been found in Amrapali Group's accounts.

The court directed the auditors to submit their interim report regarding the progress in the case by tomorrow. The next date of hearing has been fixed for October 26.

"It appears from various documents that amount of more than Rs 100 crore have been diverted to a firm known as GauriSuta Infrastructures Pvt Ltd in which Ashish Jain and Vivek Mittal are the directors. They are stated to be relatives of the statutory auditors. It is also stated that there are various malfunctioning of the statutory auditors and they have totally failed in their duties which statutory auditors are supposed to perform," the court order said.

The auditors also informed the Supreme Court that the former CFO of the Amrapali Group, C Wadhwa, was not cooperating in the probe.

The court also permitted the forensic auditors to tape record the questions which they put to the directors and record their answers and to submit that in court along with their report.

It was also pointed out that there is non-cooperation of the Amrapali Group of Companies in the proceedings before DRT (Debt Recovery Tribunal). “Let the order sheets of the DRT be placed on record. It is made clear to the Amrapali Group of Companies that they have to abide by the orders of this Court and cooperate with the DRT,” the court order said.

With regard to the meeting convened by NBCC on October 25, the court directed that the representatives of Amrapali Group, Ram Kumar, technical engineer and Shyam Singh be present in the meeting.

Lawyers representing homebuyers asked the court to allow for registration of properties for which home buyers have already taken possession. “Court said we will not complicate the issue now because these people may sell their properties further and then third party rights will be created and that will complicate the matter,” lawyers present at the hearing said.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had ordered that the three directors of the embattled Amrapali Group be kept in custody until all documents pertaining to the 46 firms are retrieved by forensic auditors. It also issued contempt notice against them for defying court orders.

This was after forensic auditors informed the court that it was physically impossible to sort out the documents and that only the promoters could help sort them out.