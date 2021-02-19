India Sotheby’s International Realty launches full-service platform White Glove

The Lutyens’ zone has one of the priciest real estate in the country where construction is highly regulated as it is a designated heritage zone.

Global luxury real estate brand, India Sotheby’s International Realty, has launched the White Glove offering in India to provide a host of services such as tax and wealth advisory, design, mortgage, relocation, home renovation, furniture consignment, asset valuation, redevelopment among others, all provided under a common platform to make the process of buying and selling a home easier.

The service is being offered in all the cities that the brand is present in the country. These include NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata. Every buyer and seller who transacts through India Sotheby’s International Realty can avail of these services. Also, these services are specifically offered by India Sotheby’s and are not a part of Sotheby’s International Realty offering.

“Luxury home buyers are well travelled, savvy customers. Our White Glove services enable us to offer them a one-stop solution. We bring in time efficiency, which for an HNI translates into faster closure of the transaction and substantial savings,” Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby’s International Realty told Moneycontrol.

The company has spent several months understanding the needs of ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNI) and HNIs through targeted market research, to plug the gap in services, he said.

“We’ve put considerable resources, man-hours to build relationships with tax and wealth advisory firms, architects of repute and mortgage companies, to offer premium services. We believe, with White Glove Service offering, we are the only real estate transaction and advisory services firm, offering full suit and differentiated services,” he said.

The company hosts both digital and physical moving and staging services, including open house viewing for its exclusive listed properties in India but does not offer title insurance as it is not permitted in the country.

For strategic home renovations, it has identified and pre-qualified a list of architects and interior designers to offer services to its clients at a preferential rate.

“We have also empanelled MRICS certified asset valuers and tied up with top government approved valuation agencies,” he said.

On offer are also legal diligence and taxation advisory services. “We have preferred rates from identified legal, taxation, mortgage firms. For UHNIs and HNIs time is money. Our aim is to help them conclude a full proof transaction, with end to end offerings, to make the buying, selling experience seamless and enjoyable,” he said.

Fees depend on the services offered and the area where the property is located.

As for the redevelopment service, it helps property owners monetise their asset by upgrading it.

“A large number of property owners are senior citizens and NRIs who don’t have the expertise or capital to re-develop their existing property. Our re-development services help them monetise and enhance asset value through a quality upgrade. We bring on board reputed re-developers with delivery capabilities and required capital. The owners retain part of the re-developed property for self-use and the other part is monetized,” he told Moneycontrol.