Here’s all you need to know about Greater Noida Authority’s housing lottery scheme

The scheme offers 354 flats in the 1BHK category, 1,027 flats in the 2BHK category, and 114 3BHK flats. (For representational purpose)

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has floated a housing scheme for its 1,495 built-up flats located across eight sectors. The scheme also offers 77 independent houses in two sectors, officials privy to the development said.

The scheme

"The scheme offers 354 flats in the 1BHK category, 1,027 flats in the 2BHK category, and 114 3BHK flats. These flats are ready for possession and free from all encumbrances. We are hoping for a good response from buyers," a GNIDA official said.

The sizes

According to the scheme document, the flat sizes range between 29 square metres (sq m) and 158 sq m. The independent houses measure 120 sq m.

The prices

The cost of the independent houses is kept at Rs 73.41 lakh, while the flats are priced in the range of Rs 10.17 lakh and Rs 83.85 lakh, depending on size, floor, and location.

Also Read: Buyers lap up 64 Greater Noida residential plots for Rs 141 crore, pay three times the base price

Location

The independent houses are located in Greater Noida sectors XU-02 and XU-03. The 2BHK units being offered in the scheme are located in sectors Omicron 1, Omicron 1A, and Eta2, while the 3BHK flats are located in S2 and Omicron 1. Similarly, the 1 BHK units are located in sectors XU-03, MU-02, and Sector 12 in Greater Noida.

Officials said that these flats are located in the vicinity of educational institutions and hospitals and also have Metro and city bus connectivity to Noida and Delhi.

Registration amount

The registration amount for the independent houses is Rs 7.5 lakh, while for the 3BHK flats, it ranges between Rs 5.2 lakh and Rs 8.4 lakh depending on the size and floor. Similarly, the registration money for 2BHK flats ranges from Rs 3.6 lakh to Rs 6.4 lakh and between Rs 1.3 lakh and Rs 2.8 lakh for 1BHK units, the document showed.

Last date

The last date for filing applications is August 31. The units will be allotted on an ‘as is, where is’ basis. The units are being offered in the sizes of 1, 2 and 3 BHK.

Also Read: Greater Noida Authority land allotment to bring in Rs 400 cr investment

Log on to

Interested applicants can download the application form and brochure from the Authority's website www.greaternoidaauthority.in upon payment of a processing fee of Rs 5,000, officials said.