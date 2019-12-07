App
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Gaurs Group to invest Rs 750 cr on new commercial project in Greater Noida

It will be mixed use commercial project comprising office and retail space as well as hotel, a company statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Infrastructure_Construction

Realty firm Gaurs Group on Saturday said it will invest Rs 750 crore over the next three years to develop a commercial project in Greater Noida. The company will develop 12 lakh sq ft area in the project 'Gaur World Street'.

It will be mixed use commercial project comprising office and retail space as well as hotel, a company statement said.

The project cost is estimated at around Rs 750 crore, it added.

Close

Gaurs Group has recently completed the construction of 'Gaur City Mall' comprising 15 lakh sq ft area with an investment of Rs 750 crore in Greater Noida.

It expects to earn a rental income of around Rs 75 crore annually from this project.

Gaurs has already developed 'Gaur Central Mall' at Raj Nagar District Centre in Ghaziabad.

It is developing a 240-acre township 'Gaur City' with an investment of Rs 8,000 crore.

Gaurs is developing another township on Yamuna Expressway on a 250-acre land which it purchased from Jaypee Group in 2013.

Founded in 1995, Gaurs Group has developed more than 45 commercial and residential projects, having 51 million sq ft area.

First Published on Dec 7, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #Business #India #Noida #Real Estate

