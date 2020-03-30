Coronavirus lockdown | Real estate sector lends a helping hand

The coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown has affected everyone. But in an endeavour to support the government in its efforts to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, stakeholders in every sector have come forward to lend a helping hand.

Stakeholders in the real estate sector too have chipped in with contributions. While some realtors have come forward to donate money, masks, meals and even sanitisers, there are others who have stepped forward to support the city traffic police.

Realtors apex body CREDAI's Gujarat chapter has donated Rs 5 crore to Chief Minister Relief Fund to fight against coronavirus infections.

CREDAI Gujarat tweeted that it has "donated Rs 5 crore towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to fight against COVID-19".

DLF Foundation, the CSR arm of realty major DLF, has donated Rs 5 crore to Haryana CM's relief fund and is also distributing dry ration, cooked meals, face masks and sanitisers to migrant workers affected by the nationwide lockdown.

"The COVID-19 has disrupted normal life and business in India and across the world. The need of the hour is to protect all sections of society in the country and to keep them safe and protected. Rs 5 crore has been donated to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Haryana," it said.The organisation in coordination with the district administration is providing cooked meals to more than 60,000 migrant labourers in Gurugram and Manesar," DLF Foundation said in a statement.

DLF Foundation has also donated 50,000 face masks, 3 lakh examination gloves and sanitisers to the district authorities in Gurugram, while 25,000 face masks have been given to the municipal authorities in Faridabad.

For Delhi and Noida, DLF Foundation in coordination with the district administration and other authorities provided meals for nearly 25,000 migrant workers on March 29.

Bengaluru-based Embassy Group too has stepped forward to support the city traffic police.

"Identifying the zones around Embassy Manyata Business Park, Embassy Tech Village, Embassy Icon and Embassy Paragon, Embassy Group has set up four hydration stations where the police personnel can take refreshing time breaks. The stations are equipped with drinking water, refreshments and toilet stops," Embassy said in a statement.

In addition, Embassy Group has procured hand sanitisers, disposable masks and nutritional snacks. These items have been handed over to the headquarters and will be distributed daily over the next 8 days to the 44 stations and their 3,800-person task force.

"With our police and healthcare professionals at the forefront of controlling the spread, felt that it was our duty to support them in performing their duties. I would like to request other companies and Bangalore's citizens to come forward to join us in helping out," said Aditya Virwani, Chief Operating Officer, Embassy Group.

Naredco-Uttar Pradesh president R K Arora has handed over cheque of 10 lakh to district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar for Covid-19 pandemic relief fund.

Gurugram-based M3M Group is providing relief materials to 5,000 daily wage workers till the lockdown.

"Tulip Infratech has taken the initiative and performing its Corporate Social Responsibility in terms of providing food, shelter, sanitation and medical facilities to all its site and maintenance workers," said Praveen Jain, CMD, Tulip Infratech.

Lodha Group has ensured food supply arrangements for tens of thousands of workers who are currently staying at their sites. The group is also ensuring medical welfare while the nation battles with the pandemic.

"In this situation of a national crisis each part of the society has to look beyond contractual obligations and deliver towards the betterment of society. The workmen may not be working during lockdown but their food and medical welfare is an essential requirement and Lodha Group is doing all it can to ensure that these needs are met," said a company spokesperson.

Godrej Group said has earmarked a fund of Rs 50 crore for community support and relief initiatives.

"This is an initial outlay and we hope to supplement it over time," the company said in a statement.

The company has ensured that its project sites across 8 cities are sanitised frequently, and have health screenings and adequate food and hygiene supplies. It has also set up isolation facilities at labour accommodation sites.

