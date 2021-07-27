Construction tech startup Bandhoo raises $1.1 million from Unitus Ventures

StartUp | Representative Image (PC-Shutterstock)

Construction tech startup Bandhoo on July 27 said that it has raised $1.1 million from Unitus Ventures and is aiming to make the labour market more transparent and efficient.

Bandhoo -- founded by Prashant Gupta and Sridhar Sundaram in 2020 -- helps builders and infrastructure companies save costs and time in their project and procurement process. The platform also aims to transform the digital landscape of the Indian construction sector and bring ease of e-commerce to construction. The Bandhoo team comprises of 15 members based out of Gurugram and Bengaluru.

"The funds will primarily be used to expand the engineering team, invest in building new features and functionality, and scale up operations,” Business Standard quoted Bandhoo CEO Prashant Gupta as saying.

"We aim to onboard several large real estate and infrastructure companies, about 25,000 SME construction contractors and more than 150,000 construction workers by 2022–23. With such dramatically increased scale of supply, getting workers and labour contractors to any project site anywhere in India will be far easier and cost and time effective,” he added.

With the real estate and construction industry taking the biggest hit in employment during April–May 2021 -- as it shrunk by 8.8 million on a base of about 64 million in March 2021 (CMIE report), Unitus Ventures thinks Bandhoo would be good choice since it delivers impact at scale for this segment of workers and enhances the productivity.

"Construction workers form the backbone of the Indian economy," the business daily quoted Unitus Ventures senior partner Surya Mantha as saying. "This will put India back on the global map in the coming decades as Bandhoo formalises a labour-intensive market like India,” said Mantha.

Since February 2020 onwards, the construction tech startup has about 6,500 SME construction contractors and more than 35,000 construction workers on board. Bandhoo had given service to over 10,000 people with jobs and more than 500 tenders for SME contractors across more than a dozen cities in India.

Michael and Susan Dell Foundation director Rahil Rangwala opines Bandhoo will help in bringing both workers and business owners under a formalised set up.

“Ventures like Bandhoo are a catalyst to this new growth, engaging migrant workers, contractors, and semi-skilled workers. We are pleased to see this startup emerge from our jobtech focused partnership with Unitus Ventures,” said Rangwala.