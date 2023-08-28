Bengaluru Development Authority to launch 322 luxury villas in the city

With a total planned investment of Rs 271 core, the project will provide each villa with a lawn, parking area, overhead tank and water sump.

The Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) is nearing completion of 322 villas at Puneeth Rajkumar Housing Complex in Hunigere, which falls in Bangalore North Taluka.

About 170 4BHK villas and 152 3BHK ones will be sold for Rs 75 lakh- 1.1 crore. The villas will have a carpet area of 1,500-2,300 square feet, BDA officials told Moneycontrol.

The sale will commence in the next few months and buyers can use the BDA website to book them online.

Officials said the prices of the villas may appreciate by 10 percent over the base price by the time they are ready for sale. BDA has also constructed an apartment complex with 320 1BHK flats in the locality, with prices starting from Rs 14 lakh, which buyers of the villas can opt for as accommodation for their household or other support staff.

The complex has a clubhouse across 44,000 square feet with contemporary amenities, a park with a 5 lakh square feet area, a basketball court and a cricket pitch, apart from a playground for children.

Previously, BDA sold 320 apartments priced at Rs 32 lakh in Kommaghatta, which is close to the Kengeri metro station in southeastern Bengaluru.

Another BDA project is in Chandra Layout close to Nayandahalli metro station, which has about 120 3BHK apartments priced at Rs 1.04 crore onward.