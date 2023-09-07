Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aryan and Sarah Ali Khan buy commercial properties in Andheri, Mumbai

File Image

Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aryan and Sarah Ali Khan have purchased office spaces in Mumbai reaffirming the trend of several Bollywood stars investing in commercial properties instead of residential ones for better rental yield, documents accessed by FloorTap.com have shown.

All the properties are located in Signature Building, off Veera Desai Road in Andheri West.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that Bollywood actress Kajol has bought office space for Rs 7.64 crore recently in the same building.

The built-up area of each commercial unit in Signature Building is 2,099 square feet and the carpet area is 1,905 square feet, documents showed.

Amitabh Bachchan has bought four units located on the 21st floor for Rs 7.18 crore each. The stamp duty paid is Rs 43.10 lakh. All four units come with three car parking slots. These were bought on July 1, 2023. The seller is Veer Savarkar Projects Private Ltd.

An email has been sent to Amitabh Bachchan for comment.

Actor Karthik Aryan has bought a unit on the fourth floor for Rs 10.09 crore and paid a stamp duty of Rs 47.55 lakh. This was registered on September 4, 2023. The seller is Aishwarya Property and Estates Private Ltd.

A message has been sent to Aryan for confirmation.

Actress Sarah Sultan and her mother Amrita Singh have bought a unit on the fourth floor of the building for Rs 9 crore. The deal was registered on July 11. A stamp duty of Rs 41.01 lakh was paid for the transaction. The property has been bought from Aishwarya Property and Estates Private Ltd, the documents showed.

The actress could not be reached for comment.

Bollywood actress Kajol had bought office space spread across RERA carpet area of 194.67 square metre in Signature Building, Oshiwara. The seller is Veer Savarkar Projects Pvt Ltd. The agreement was signed on July 28.

Several Bollywood stars prefer to purchase commercial properties and rent them out instead of buying residential ones due to the better annual rental yield offered by the commercial real estate market.