    Real estate seeing new consolidation, changing senior living spaces in Bengaluru

    With a mid-scale developer buying a Godrej property in Bengaluru for senior living apartments, experts say this will evolve as a sub-asset class for an integrated real estate model.

    Souptik Datta

    Godrej Properties has sold one of its six towers at the Godrej Royale Wood project to a mid-scale real estate developer, Manasum, in northern Bengaluru for over Rs 100 crore. The tower, sprawling over 1.7 lakh square feet (sq ft), has 191 apartments designed for senior living, starting from Rs 46 lakh, as confirmed by Manasum.

    Experts say several prominent builders have started building assets and creating sub-assets (by exiting partially or entirely) like senior living, affordable housing, or even co-working that become attractive for both homebuyers and developers. This, in turn, helps local developers to absorb the inventories either through a complete buy-out or partnerships.

    The senior living apartments will be handed over in the first week of June with 1 BHKs priced at Rs 46 lakh and 2 BHKs at Rs 60 lakh, Sumathy Anantharam, Managing Partner, Manasum Retirement Homes, told Moneycontrol.

    Senior living projects already undertaken by Manasum in other parts of Bengaluru are luxury apartments with special features for better accessibility. Along with wheelchair-friendly doors and anti-skid flooring, the bathrooms are fitted with grab-bars for safety. Such senior living apartments also have emergency bells in every unit and a public announcement system in the common areas for emergencies.