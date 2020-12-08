PlusFinancial Times
RBL Bank opens another branch in Delhi

The bank services over 75 embassies and 67 divisions (defence, cultural, trade, tourism etc) of over 128 countries. It caters to 1,392 diplomats through its offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, RBL Bank said in a release.

PTI
Dec 8, 2020
 
 
RBL Bank on Monday said it has opened an additional branch at the diplomatic enclave area in Delhi.

The full-service additional branch focusing on the end-to-end banking needs of diplomatic missions and diplomats at Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, RBL Bank said in a release.

The bank services over 75 embassies and 67 divisions (defence, cultural, trade, tourism etc) of over 128 countries. It caters to 1,392 diplomats through its offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, it said.

The branch will also offer retail and institutional customers a comprehensive portfolio of banking services, including corporate loans, working capital, current and savings accounts, and credit cards, among others.

Surinder Chawla, head (retail liabilities and wealth management) at RBL Bank, said, "Through this branch, we look forward to engage further and offer a robust platform to the diplomatic segment; and to our customers in the retail as well as institutional space."
