MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

RBI Monetary Policy: Real GDP growth projected at 9.5% in 2021-2022, says Shaktikanta Das

RBI Monetary Policy: RBI expects real GDP growth at 9.5 percent in 2021-2022.

Moneycontrol News
June 04, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that RBI expects real GDP growth at 9.5 percent in 2021-2022 consisting of 18.5 percent in first quarter, 7.9 percent in the second quarter, 7.2 percent in the third quarter and 6.6 percent in the forth quarter of 2021.

The RBI had earlier forecasted 10.5 percent GDP growth for 2021-2022. For Q1, RBI had expected 26.2 percent, much higher than the now revised figure.

RBI had also lower forecast for Q2 at 7.9 vs 8.3 percent forecasted earlier. The central bank had pegged Q3 growth at 5.4 percent and Q4 at 6.2 percent, both lower than the now revised growth figure.

The RBI also kept key lending rate unchanged at 4 percent and the reverse repo rate or the central bank’s borrowing rate at 3.35 percent.

Follow LIVE updates of the RBI MPC monetary policy announcement here

Close

Majority of analysts had expected a status quo on key rates.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Economy #India #RBI #Reserve Bank of India #Shaktikanta Das
first published: Jun 4, 2021 10:15 am

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

Simply Save podcast | The many similarities between cryptocurrencies and equity investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.