RBI Monetary Policy: Real GDP growth projected at 9.5% in 2021-2022, says Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that RBI expects real GDP growth at 9.5 percent in 2021-2022 consisting of 18.5 percent in first quarter, 7.9 percent in the second quarter, 7.2 percent in the third quarter and 6.6 percent in the forth quarter of 2021.

The RBI had earlier forecasted 10.5 percent GDP growth for 2021-2022. For Q1, RBI had expected 26.2 percent, much higher than the now revised figure.

RBI had also lower forecast for Q2 at 7.9 vs 8.3 percent forecasted earlier. The central bank had pegged Q3 growth at 5.4 percent and Q4 at 6.2 percent, both lower than the now revised growth figure.

The RBI also kept key lending rate unchanged at 4 percent and the reverse repo rate or the central bank’s borrowing rate at 3.35 percent.

Majority of analysts had expected a status quo on key rates.

