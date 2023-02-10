RBI issues updated list of unauthorised forex trading entities, 14 more entities added

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 10 has issued an updated list of entities not authorised to deal in foreign exchange. The central bank added 14 entities to the list including FX Western, Pepperstone, and Quotex, release said.

In February 2022, the central bank had cautioned people not to undertake forex transactions on unauthorised electronic trading platforms (ETPs) or remit, or deposit money for unauthorised forex transactions.

While, in September 2022, it issued first list of entities which comprised of 34 entities, which included FXStreet, Binomo and Olymp Trade among others.

“An entity not appearing in the Alert List should not be assumed to be authorised by the RBI to deal in foreign exchange or operate electronic trading platforms for forex transactions,” RBI said in a release.

“The authorisation status of any person/ETP can be ascertained from the list of authorised persons and authorised ETPs available in the RBI’s website,” it added.

The central bank also said that residents using any means to remit/deposit funds, directly or indirectly, in INR or in any other currency, for undertaking forex transactions for purposes other than those permitted under the FEMA or on ETPs not authorised by the RBI shall render themselves liable for penal action under the provisions of FEMA.