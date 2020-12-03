PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
LIVE Webinar :‘Unlocking tomorrow with 5G Private Networks and Blockchain' - powered by Intel and Reliance Jio. WATCH NOW!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

RBI halts HDFC bank digital activities, asks bank to stop sourcing new credit card customers after multiple digital failures

RBI also took note of the most recent outage on November 21, which occurred due to a power failure in HDFC Bank’s primary data centre
Moneycontrol News
Dec 3, 2020 / 10:49 AM IST
HDFC Bank (Image: PTI)
HDFC Bank (Image: PTI)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued an order dated December 2, 2020 to HDFC Bank with regards to incidents of outage in its internet banking, mobile banking and payment utility services over the past two years.

The central bank also took note of the most recent outage on November 21, which occurred due to a power failure in the bank’s primary data centre.

In its order, the RBI has advised the bank to – firstly temporarily stop all launches of its digital business generating activities planned under Digital 2.0 and other proposed business generating IT applications, and secondly halt sourcing of new credit card customers.

The order also states that HDFC Bank’s board must examine the lapses and fix accountability.

“The above measures shall be considered for lifting upon satisfactory compliance with the major critical observations as identified by the RBI,” it added.

Related stories

The Bank in its filing to the exchanges said it has taken “several measures to fortify its IT systems” over the last two years and will continue to work to “swiftly to close out the balance and would continue to engage with the Regulator in this regard.”

It also sought to reassure customers, stating: “(HDFC Bank) expects  the  current  supervisory  actions  will  have  no  impact  on  its  existing  credit  cards,  digital banking channels and existing operations and believes that these measures will not materially impact its overall business.”

“The  Bank  has always endeavoured  to  provide  seamless  digital  banking  services  to  its  customers and has  been taking  conscious,  concrete  steps  to  remedy  the  recent  outages  on  its  digital  banking  channels,” it added.

HDFC Bank has had multiple failures in regards to digital services with customers complaining of inability to conduct credit and debit card transactions, internet banking, UPI, IMPS, and other modes of payment.

Just on November 21, customers complained of the payment stack being inoperative. Somthing the bank said was unexpected outage at one of its data centres.

An HDFC Bank official told Moneycontrol the glitch was due to a power outage in DAKC data centre, which has several banks as clients."

Another similar incident took place on December 3, 2019, with customers complaining that they were unable to pay their loan EMIs or settle credit card bills on time. When contacted the bank then told Moneycontrol "a technical glitch" had caused the issue and this was being worked on by experts.

"Due to a technical glitch, some of our customers have been having trouble logging into our NetBanking and MobileBanking App. Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly. While we deeply regret the inconvenience caused, there’s no cause for undue concern," it said.

Later, it was found out that the December outage took place because the lender "underestimated" growth in payment volumes and the disruption was more of a capacity issue. The bank also dismissed the rumour of a cyber-attack. It added that the same had been communicated to the banking regulator.

RBI's action comes after the central bank on November 23 sought an explanation from HDFC Bank after its digital services were disrupted from the evening of November 21 till November 22 morning – for over 12 hours.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #HDFC Bank #RBI
first published: Dec 3, 2020 10:49 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | UK to begin vaccinations next week with the Pfizer vaccine; Survey says 59% Indians sceptical about the shots

Coronavirus Essential | UK to begin vaccinations next week with the Pfizer vaccine; Survey says 59% Indians sceptical about the shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.