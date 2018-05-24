App
May 24, 2018 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ramco Industries sees rise in net profit

Ramco Industries Ltd, a part of the diversified conglomerate Ramco Group, has recorded a 59.4 percent rise in the net profit of Rs 22.56 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2018.

PTI
 
 


The city-based firm, engaged in manufacturing fibre cement sheets, pressure pipes clocked a net profit of Rs 14.15 crore during the corresponding period last year.

For the entire year ending March 31, 2018, the net profits grew to Rs 72.05 crore from Rs 59.88 crore registered last year. The total income for the fourth quarter ending March 31 stood at Rs 223.79 crore as against Rs 218.61 crore during the same period last year.

For the year ending March 31, the income went upto Rs 866.95 crore from Rs 828.68 crore registered a year ago. The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2017-18.

