Rajat Gupta talks about the insider trading case in a tell-all memoir

Rajat Gupta's indictment in 2012 marked a stunning fall from grace.

The first Indian Managing Director of McKinsey has now penned his version of the story in his memoir Mind Without Fear.

The title is based on a poem by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

In the memoir, Gupta says he regrets not testifying at his trial.

"I resolved to fight it all the way. I fought it for seven years. I lost every battle. It is unfortunate. The prosecution was able to weave a very believable but not true story," Gupta said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Gupta also said he was made the poster child for all things wrong with Wall Street after the 2008 financial crisis, saying that the "real perpetrators" were never held accountable.

The business executive was accused of passing trade secrets from Goldman Sachs to hedge fund manager Raj Rajaratnam.

A graduate from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi and Harvard Business School, Gupta was the first ever Indian-born CEO of a US multinational corporation.

Gupta has also served on the board of Procter and Gamble and been an adviser to the executive leadership of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Speaking about US Attorney Preet Bharara, the prosecutor in the case, Gupta said it was about him versus Preet Bharara.

"I am not angry at Preet Barara… I am not angry at Judge Rakoff, although I felt that he did some things that were not right in terms of his rulings," Gupta said.