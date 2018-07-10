App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Railways to raise Rs 2,500 cr from IRFC to install CCTV cameras in coaches, stations

The projected is estimated to cost Rs 3,000 crore and Railways has already secured Rs 500 crore from the Nirbhaya fund

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian Railways is looking to secure Rs 2,500 crore from the Indian Railways Finance Corporation (IRFC), after it was unable the secure the required amount from the Nirbhaya Fund of the Finance Ministry.

According to an Economic Times report, the funds will be used to install CCTVs at stations and coaches across the rail network.

The projected is estimated to cost Rs 3,000 crore and  Railways has already secured Rs 500 crore from the Nirbhaya fund.

Railways has identified 10,349 suburban train coaches, 27,000 coaches of superfast and express trains, and 4,038 coaches of premier trains like the Rajdhani and Shatabdi for the installation of CCTV cameras.

The Union Budget for 2018-19 sanctioned the setting up of CCTV systems in 58,276 coaches and 5,121 stations on the Indian rail network. The plan was later revised to cover 42,000 coaches and 5,000 stations.

The news daily quoted a senior railway official as saying that 436 stations are currently being equipped with CCTVs, and that close to 547 stations would be covered under the Nirbhaya Fund this year.

Railtel, the Railways' telecom arm, will be tasked with repaying the loan. The project will be completed over the next two years.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 02:43 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

