    Quess expects subdued hiring sentiment in product, IT services to continue in Q4

    Group CEO Guruprasad Srinivasan said the steepest drop in IT staffing was in Q2, but since then, figures were up by about 30 percent in Q3.

    Haripriya Suresh
    February 06, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST
    Guruprasad Srinivasan, CEO, Quess Corp

    Hiring sentiment in the product and IT services space will remain subdued in the current quarter and may improve only in the next financial year, Quess Corp. group chief executive officer Guruprasad Srinivasan said.

    The most active hiring was in auto, engineering, digital and telecom, which is for the 5G-backed technology stack, Srinivasan told Moneycontrol after the Bengaluru-based business services provider announced its Q3 earnings. And while hiring is subdued, demand continues for highly sought-after skills such as Java, full stack, cloud and machine learning/artificial intelligence.

    “We are orienting ourselves in the sectors where active hiring is happening… building capability to hire for auto, engineering, digital, was a kind of turn that we took,” he said. “Overall hiring, barring those four specific verticals that I called out, is really not up to the active mark, but this cannot sustain for too long… By the end of March is when we will start seeing some demand that is going to come up and we are having those conversations with a couple of customers.”

    The slowdown in hiring in the information technology and IT-enabled services sector has affected staffing companies as well, including Quess. Srinivasan said demand has dropped at least 60 percent in Q3 from Q1 levels and sentiment isn’t too positive for Q4 either.