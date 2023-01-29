English
    Punjab & Sind Bank aims at Rs 500 crore recovery from NPAs in Q4: MD

    The state-owned bank's total recovery and upgradation stood at Rs 1,178 crore in the three quarters of the current financial year.

    PTI
    January 29, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST

    Punjab & Sind Bank managing director Swarup Kumar Saha has said the bank is expecting a Rs 500 crore recovery in the fourth quarter, as many of the resolution processes of NPA accounts are at the final stages.

    The state-owned bank's total recovery and upgradation stood at Rs 1,178 crore in the three quarters of the current financial year.

    Resolution of Meenakshi Energy is at the final stage at the National Asset Reconstruction Company of India (NARCL), while Sintex and Srei resolutions are also at an advanced stage under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, he told PTI.

    Aided by a reduction in bad loans, recovery from them and healthy growth in interest spread, the bank aims to maintain its profit growth during the financial year ending March 2023.