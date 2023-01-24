English
    Proptech startup Landeed raises $8.3 million

    The latest funding round witnessed the participation of investors led by Draper Associates, Y Combinator, and Bayhouse Capital, it said in a statement.

    PTI
    January 24, 2023 / 04:52 PM IST
    Proptech startup Landeed has raised USD 8.3 million (over Rs 67 crore) to expand its business.

    Landeed aims to build a comprehensive property title search engine.

    The amount will be utilised to infuse fresh talent into the company to support the accomplished team and further strengthen the technological infrastructure.