    Tata Power collaborates with Enviro to install 59 EV charging points in Gurugram

    These chargers, which aim to increase the usage of battery-powered vehicles, will be made available to everyone as a public or semi-public charging station. The nature of the station will depend upon the premises it is located in.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST
    Image: Shutterstock

    Image: Shutterstock

     
     
    Tata Power on March 10 said it has collaborated with Enviro - the facility management wing of NCR-based real estate developer Vatika Group - to install 59 electric vehicles (EV) charging points at 18 locations across the various properties of Vatika Group in Gurugram.

    This is being done with the intention of making accessible EV charging facilities and thereby accelerating e-mobility adoption in the region, Tata Power said in a statement.

    As per reports, these chargers, which aim to increase the usage of battery-powered vehicles, will be made available to everyone as a public or semi-public charging station. The nature of the station will depend upon the premises it is located in.

    The agreement is a “...proof of our relentless support to green mobility," said Sandeep Bangia, Head- EV - Tata Power. "The millennial city will see EV adoption at a far faster rate as a result of our partnership and will set an example for other cities in terms of EV adoption."

    Tata Power has EV charging stations across the country through its partnership with companies like HPCL and Apollo, the statement added. Additionally, over 1,300 EV charging points have been deployed in various Indian cities to offer EV charging experiences across offices, malls, hotels, retail outlets and places of public access, thereby enabling clean mobility and freedom from range anxiety.

    "Latest estimate shows a need of more than 400000 EV charging stations in the country, by 2026. We at Enviro are equally excited about this collaboration with Tata Power, as this preempts the customer’s ever-growing curiosity regarding the EV. This would indeed increase the acceptability among the masses and push the use case for EV as the new choice," said Mr Ajay Kumar Singh, President and CEO, Enviro.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #electric vehicles #electric vehicles sales #Tata Power #Tata Power Co #Tata Power Company
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 05:41 pm
