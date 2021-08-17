MARKET NEWS

Sundaram MF launches digital investing platform 'InvWise'

Ira Puranik
August 17, 2021 / 04:44 PM IST

Sundaram Mutual Fund launched “InvWise”, a digital platform aimed to provide a seamless online transaction experience to their investors with the vision of building an AtmaNirbhar Bharat in the upcoming years.

InvWise will be a step ahead in giving Sundaram’s distribution partners the ease of initiating various investor transactions like lumpsum investments, SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans), SWPs (Systematic Withdrawal Plans), STPs (Systematic Transfer Plans), and redemptions in a completely paperless and impeccable manner. In addition, the platform will also facilitate onboarding new investors via an eKYC route. The platform will be available on Google PlayStore and AppStore as well. 

Per Mr. Sunil Subramaniam, Managing Director, Sundaram Mutual “Customer adoption of digital platforms has seen unprecedented growth, and we believe that this will only increase in the years to come. Our partners are key to our success, and InvWise, one more step in our Digi-retail journey, aims to help them increase their productivity, reach customers remotely across geographies, and expand their businesses. We’ve got many more initiatives lined up for launch in the coming month which help make the investing journey smoother and faster for our partners and their investors".

This initiative comes in the light of the efforts being made to ease mutual fund transactions across the country, like SEBI’s (Securities and Exchange Board of India) recent bid to streamline and ease mutual fund transactions taking place across different forums, and developing a common, free platform for purchasing, redeeming, and storing investment details for all mutual fund holders.
Tags: #Mutual funds (MFs) #Sundaram AMC
