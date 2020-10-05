SAVE THE DATE: Inflection Point Ventures and MoneyControl join hands to launch Pitch Right

Inflection Point Ventures, one of India’s largest and most active angel platforms, and Moneycontrol, one of India’s leading financial news platforms, are coming together to launch Pitch Right.

Pitch Right is a platform for early stage startups to showcase their idea and potential to a jury comprising of top VCs, successful founders and leading Angels of India.

IPV and Moneycontrol have come together to identify quality startups that are building innovative solutions and help them grow and succeed in the current challenging environment.

Vinay Bansal, Founder CEO, Inflection Point Ventures, says, “We always stand for the founders as it is them who are fighting for the highest stake in the game. Since March, we have seen the funding tap being constantly squeezed leaving many early stage startups run on a dry cash flow. The macro triggers motivated us to seek a formidable partner in MoneyControl, a brand which is a trusted source of news, to become our co-passenger on this journey to find high potential entrepreneurs and startups and help them in their journey both with capital and mentoring.”

Pitch Right will launch on October 8 with an AMA to be conducted with Vinay Bansal, Founder CEO, IPV and Ankur Mittal, Co-founder IPV, and to be moderated by Priyanka Sahay, Special Correspondent, MoneyControl.

With its in-depth market coverage and wide range of news, information, data, analyses, expert opinion on business and economy as well as a gamut of financial tools, Moneycontrol has been the premier destination for readers looking for accurate and objective insights that help them make informed decisions. The platform, part of Network18, is recognised widely for its credibility, accuracy and authority, and has been the most influential destination for stock market news and commentary, business news and analyses as well insights about the economy.

In its constant endeavour to produce high-quality journalism, Moneycontrol has in recent months stepped up coverage of India’s startup ecosystem, covering not just news breaks but also what is really happening inside the world of investors, founders and companies.

"India’s startup ecosystem is undergoing sweeping changes, changes that have the power and impact to resolve the complex challenges that the world faces today. Our partnership with Inflection Point will help founders with the most disruptive ideas find a stage that will provide them the scale and the direction to make them big,” said Binoy Prabhakar, Editor, Moneycontrol.

The 30-minute AMA will see many startups asking business and funding related questions to the two veterans in the industry. Post that the Competition application process will be revealed. Startups are encouraged to visit here and participate in the AMA to know all about the competition. Eligible startups can submit their applications online at the website. Last date to apply is 18th Oct 2020.

The Moneycontrol and IPV teams will go through all the startups applications and announce a shortlist who would then be presenting their idea and vision to the jury. The jury will pick a winner who would be eligible to receive Rs 50 lakh in funding from IPV.

The Finale event is slated for 7th Nov 2020.