(Amount in ` crore, Rate in per cent) MONEY MARKETS @ Volume Wtd.Avg.Rate Range (One Leg) A. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 921.43 5.52 1.00-6.40 I. Call Money 146.43 5.65 5.50-6.30 II. CBLO 563.00 5.16 1.00-6.20 III. Market Repo 212.00 6.40 6.40-6.40 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 12,692.90 6.67 5.50-9.25 II. Term Money@@ 1.25 - 7.10-7.50 III. CBLO 20070.05 5.62 2.25-6.55 IV. Market Repo 18,518.87 6.33 4.10-6.70 V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - - RBI OPERATIONS Amount Outstanding Rate C. Standing Liquidity Facility Availed from RBI 3,618.86 6.25 D. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (i) Repo (3 days) 119,610.00 6.25 (ii) Reverse Repo (3 days) 6,195.00 5.25 RESERVE POSITION @ E. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 29/12/2010 301,815.13 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 31/12/2010 308,739.00 @ From June 21, 2010 the daily press release on Money Market Operations carries the data on aggregate daily cash balances of scheduled commercial banks as well their average daily cash reserve requirement. The information is based on provisional Reserve Bank of India / Clearing Corporation of India Limited Data - Not Applicable / No Transaction ** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor @@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor Alpana Killawala

