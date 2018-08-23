Choice Broking launches Jiffy platform to facilitate online stock market trading

Mumbai-based Choice Broking has launched its mobile app, Jiffy, to enable investment fraternity to trade with speed and ease. As part of the launch, traders will be able to enjoy the benefit of lowest brokerage of Re 1 per day per segment for a limited period with lifetime free Demat and Annual maintenance charges.

“Jiffy will run as an independent platform powered by Choice Broking and it shall aim to achieve close to 5 percent market share in the coming 3 years,” said Ajay Kejriwal, President, Choice Broking.

Jiffy has undergone a rigorous Beta phase for almost 3 months and has been a trader-driven platform which facilitates a single-window and single-click trade for its users without any time lag to cope up with the ever-fluctuating markets. Jiffy has an E-KYC registration process using AADHAAR and has been audited by BSE, NSE, MCX & NCDEX for security and compliance.

An omnipresent platform with presence through website, android app and iOS app, Jiffy also allows to call & trade and shall soon be launching a Desktop Trading Software. It carries features such as a detailed & advanced technical chart module, single-screen segments on a company page, in-depth financial info of a company and a global indices and current market performance overview.

It also supports price alerts and holding alerts. Keeping in mind security, promptness and convenience, Jiffy facilitates keyboard-based shortcut trading for desktop user and will soon have a single-click widgets for mobile app users.

Speaking at the launch of Jiffy, Choice Group, Managing Director, CA Kamal Poddar said, “As a financial conglomerate, Choice has always been a firm believer of technological innovation and Jiffy is one such tool developed for the rapidly-growing gen-next of the stock market industry. The launch is a stepping stone for Choice Broking towards achieving its coveted objective of being among India’s Top 10 Brokerage Houses in the next three years.”

The app had already seen over 10,000 downloads indicating the growing interest by the investor fraternity. Choice Broking had recently acquired the stock broking business of Kochi-based IndiTrade Capital to enter the league of top brokerage firms in the country.