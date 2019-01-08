App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Prabhat Dairy enters animal nutrition area, ropes in Danish company

The city-based company already supplies cattle feed under the brand Annapurna to diary farmers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prabhat Dairy is entering the animal nutrition business, which includes cattle feed, nutrition supplements and animal genetics, in association with the Denmark-based DLG which is into high-quality vitamin- mineral feeds for the livestock.

Leveraging its expertise and wanting to create a strong presence in the booming animal nutrition market, the company is set to launch a separate animal nutrition business, it said in a statement Tuesday.

Prabhat Dairy has signed joint development agreement with Denmark-based DLG, a major in high-quality vitamin- mineral feeds to drive its diversification.

"Under this agreement, two products which are already developed in Denmark, will be shipped to India for a pilot. One of these two products is for milching cows and another for dry cows, and will be given to 150 selected farms to administer on 1,000 cows for the improvement of health and to increase milk productivity and quality," the statement said.

The pilot phase will be for four to six months, after which commercial launch will be planned, the company added.

"The animal feed industry is estimated to be worth USD 30 billion by 2020. The segment primarily comprises cattle feed and poultry feed...To tap this potential we are entering into animal nutrition business," Prabhat Dairy joint managing director Vivek Nirmal said in the statement.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 03:40 pm

