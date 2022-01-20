Porsche India sales grow 62% at 474 units in 2021

Porsche

German sports luxury car manufacturer Porsche on Thursday posted 62 per cent growth in its car sales in India at 474 units for 2021, driven by SUV Macan, which accounted for 39 per cent of the overall sales.

The company expects this sales momentum to continue in 2022 amid a strong order bank and further expansion of its product range, it said.

With the delivery of 474 sports cars in 2021, Porsche India recorded its best sales performance since 2014, marking a 62 per cent increase over 2020, Porsche India said.

In line with the record deliveries, Porsche India’s order bank grew 165 per cent, confirming 2021 as the brand’s best ever order intake, the company said.

Backed by the best retail result in the company’s operational history in the second half of 2021, the outcome translates into the fact that on average one new Porsche SUV was sold every day of the year, it stated.

It said that the Macan luxury compact SUV continued to win over customers with 187 units delivered, representing 39 per cent of the volume and the model’s highest ever annual sales in the country.

While the brand’s other SUV, Cayenne, followed suit as the second most sold Porsche model in India, the range of two-door sports cars enjoyed a growing demand with a healthy 17 per cent combined share, Porsche said.

The demand for the brand’s luxury model range was high, with solid interest across all regions that looks likely to flow into 2022, said Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director for Porsche India.

Following a challenging first half of the year due to the impact of the pandemic on people’s lives and businesses, the retail performance from July to December established a new record for us.

"A total of 301 cars were delivered to new and established customers during the final six months, endorsing a positive outlook leading into 2022 on the back of future-oriented facility investment plans by our associates, Vujicic said.

Additionally, he said, Porsche India is looking forward to welcoming two new partners with the arrival of Bengaluru and Chennai to the retail network in the coming months. We have big plans for the year ahead, not only with regards to the dealer network but also in the area of marketing and after-sales to complement our growing range of models, Vujicic added.

The company said it is looking at a strong start for the year, thanks to a strong order bank and the further expansion of the product range which has just seen the arrival of the first 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS 4.0 models.

The deliveries of the new Macan have started, while first units of the all-new and fully electric Taycan are due to arrive in the coming weeks.

In addition, the brand is looking to further diversify its offering in the coming months with the launch of the all-new GTS versions of the fully electric Taycan, the latest 911 GT3, the Platinum Edition models of the latest Cayenne as well as the 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

To complement the investment being placed by its partners, Porsche India will move the after-sales divisions towards full digitization with an integrated Data Management Solution during the course of the year for smoother and more efficient service operations, it stated.