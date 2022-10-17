English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Piramal Pharma to list shares on October 19

    Piramal Pharma was demerged from PEL in August, as part of the strategy to simplify the company's corporate structure.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 17, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST
    The shares would be listed at a fully paid face value of Rs 10 each (Representative image)

    The shares would be listed at a fully paid face value of Rs 10 each (Representative image)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Piramal Pharma Ltd, which recently demerged from Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL), will be listing its shares on October 19, as per a notice issued by the BSE.

    "Trading Members of the exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the equity shares of Piramal Pharma Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of T Group of Securities," the stock exchange said.

    The shares would be listed at a fully paid face value of Rs 10 each, the notice added.

    Piramal Pharma was demerged from PEL in August, as part of the strategy to simplify the company's corporate structure. The demerger plan received a nod from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on August 12.

    The demerger from PEL is aimed at firmly empowering Piramal Pharma to be future-ready and enable it to independently pursue its growth strategies with sharper focus and identity, a statement issued by the company said.

    Close

    Related stories

    In consideration of the demerger, shareholders of Piramal Enterprises have been allotted four shares of Piramal Pharma for every one share in PEL, in addition to their existing holding in the parent entity, the statement added.

    Piramal Pharma, notably, includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), Piramal Critical Care (PCC), and the India Consumer Healthcare business of PEL, which sells over-the-counter products.

    With PTI inputs
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Companies #Piramal Enterprises #Piramal Pharma Ltd #Stock exchanges
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 06:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.