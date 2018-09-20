App
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petrol touches Rs 89.60/litre in Mumbai, diesel unchanged

In the national capital, petrol price jumped 6 paise in Delhi to Rs 82.22/litre, while the price of diesel remained stable at Rs 73.87/litre

After pausing for a day, petrol prices continued its upward trajectory to touch a fresh high across the country. Price increased by 6 paise to touch Rs 89.60 per litre in Mumbai.

The price of diesel, however, remained flat at Rs 78.42 per litre on September 20, according to a price notification issued by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

Fuel prices vary from state-to-state depending on local sales tax or value added tax. In the national capital, petrol price jumped 6 paise in Delhi to Rs 82.22/litre, while the price of diesel remained stable at Rs 73.87/litre.

The hike in petrol price was 6 paise in Kolkata as well. It now retails at Rs 84.07/ litre.

In Chennai, the hike in petrol price was a tad higher. It increased 7 paise to Rs 85.48/litre.

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

The cost of diesel remained constant in Kolkata and Chennai as well at Rs 75.72/litre and Rs 78.10/litre, respectively.

Prices of petrol and diesel have been on a rise since mid-August, rising almost every day due to a combination of a drop in the dollar-rupee and rise in crude oil prices.

Amid rising fuel prices, the Maharashtra government is considering increasing excise duty on Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), so as to create some fiscal space for slashing taxes on petrol and diesel, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier this week, the Karnataka government said it will cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre. The reduction came in to effect from September 18.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 09:37 am

