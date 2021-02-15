MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Petrol, diesel price rise for 7th consecutive day, LPG hike also effective now

There is a price hike for cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs. 50, effective from today, February 15.

Moneycontrol News
February 15, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST

Retail fuel prices climbed again for the seventh consecutive day reaching new highs on February 15 in cities across the country.

The petrol price in Delhi was hiked by 26 paise reaching Rs. 88.99 per litre as compared to Rs 88.73 per litre on February 14, according to state-owned fuel retailers. Diesel price in the national capital also touched a new high at Rs 79.35, increasing 29 paise from the previous day.

In Mumbai, the prices rose to Rs 95.46 per litre and Rs 86.34 per litre for petrol and diesel respectively.

Meanwhile, automobile owners in Chennai shell out Rs 91.19 per litre and Rs 84.44 per litre of petrol and diesel. The prices in Kolkata reach Rs 90.25 per litre for petrol and Rs 82.94 per litre for diesel.

The difference in prices in states stem from local and VAT taxes imposed in states. Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had ruled out the possibility of a reduction in taxes on petrol and diesel in order to reduce prices.

Close

Related stories

"There is no such proposal at present," he said in Rajya Sabha. He added that taxes are increased or decreased depending on several factors like the requirement of the government and market situation.

There is a price hike for cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs. 50, effective from February 15, news agency ANI reported yesterday. As per the revised rate, a cooking gas cylinder of 14.2 kg would cost Rs 769 in Delhi.

The subsidy on LPG for listed beneficiaries is transferred directly into their bank accounts by the central government.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Cooking gas #diesel #fuel price hike #India #LPG #petrol
first published: Feb 15, 2021 08:59 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.