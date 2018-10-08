App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petrol at Rs 87.50/litre, diesel Rs 77.37/litre in Mumbai

Despite reducing value-added tax by Rs 2.50 per litre, the financial capital is still the costliest for petrol

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai rose 21 paise and 31 paise on October 8 to Rs 87.50 and Rs 77.37 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

Despite reducing value-added tax (VAT) by Rs 2.50 per litre, the financial capital is still the costliest for petrol. Delhi, which is yet to reduce VAT, is still the cheapest of all the metros and bulk of state capitals as it levies lower taxes.

A litre of petrol and diesel in Delhi retails for Rs 82.03 and Rs 73.82 per litre after the respective hike of 21 paise and 29 paise. Kolkata too witnessed a similar price hike, with the motor fuel now retailing at Rs 83.87 and Rs 75.67 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai, the price of petrol increased 22 paise to Rs 85.26 per litre. A litre of diesel now costs Rs 78.04 a litre, up 31 paise.
City Petrol price Price change Diesel price Price change
(Rs/litre) Rise/(fall) in (Rs/litre) Rise/(fall) in
paise/litre paise/litre
Bengaluru 82.68 22 74.2 30
Bhopal 85.23 21 75.22 30
Hyderabad 86.96 22 80.3 32
Lucknow 79.46 20 71.84 28
Port Blair 70.58 17 69.06 27

Petrol and diesel prices were cut by a minimum Rs 2.5 per litre on October 5 when the Centre cut excise duty by Rs 1.50 per litre and state-owned fuel retailers provided a subsidy of Re 1 per litre.

related news

Prior to Friday's cut, petrol price had risen by Rs 6.86 a litre and diesel by Rs 6.73 since mid-August - the most in any six-week duration after the daily price revision was introduced in mid-June last year.

Check how much petrol costs around the world

A Re 1 per litre price absorption by state-owned fuel retailers would result in an annual Rs 9,000 crore hit on profits, sources said. For the remainder of FY19, it would be Rs 4,500 crore, with IOC's share being roughly half and the rest split equally between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation HPCL and Bharat Petroleum Corporation BPCL, sources added.

Almost half of the retail fuel price is made up of taxes. The Centre, prior to the excise duty cut, levied an excise duty of Rs 19.48 per litre on petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel. On top of this, states levy VAT.

The hike in duties had led to excise collections from petroleum products rising to Rs 2,29,019 crore in FY18 from Rs 99,184 crore in FY15. States saw their VAT revenue rise to Rs 1,84,091 crore in FY18 from Rs 1,37,157 crore in FY15.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 09:30 am

tags #Business #Commodities #Current Affairs #diesel price #diesel price hike #fuel price #India #Petrol price #petrol price hike

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.