When should you increase your VPF contributions?

As a salaried employee, you make regular contributions to your EPF (employees’ provident fund). This is deducted from your salary every month. Under current EPF rules, you have to mandatorily contribute 12 percent of your salary to the EPF account and your employer matches this (including the employees’ pension scheme or EPS part).
While the employer’s contribution is restricted to a maximum of 12 percent, as an employee, you can increase your contribution further through Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF), over and above the mandatory 12 percent.
Is it worth?
EPF is good but no longer fully tax-free
EPF is a solid debt product, which, if left untouched, can act as a foundation of your retirement savings. But your EPF will not be enough for retirement. You need to save more. Many people realise this a bit late in their professional life but the sooner you wake up, the better.
How much more you should invest and where exactly would depend on what kind of an investor you are. Let’s try to answer this and how and when to increase your VPF contributions.
First, remember that Budget 2021 had changed the EPF taxation rule. If the employee’s contribution to EPF (+VPF) in a year exceeds Rs 2.5 lakh, the interest on the additional amount (above Rs 2.5 lakh) will be taxable as per the employee’s income tax slab.
So, if your total contribution to EPF is Rs 4 lakh, the 8.1 percent interest earned on the excess Rs 1.5 lakh (after the first Rs 2.5 lakh) will be taxable. If you are in the 30 percent tax slab, the post-tax return will be 5.67 percent.
Since VPF is often compared with Public Provident Fund (PPF), remember PPF, at 7.1 percent, is still tax-free. But you can’t invest more than Rs 1.5 lakh per year in PPF, while there is no upper limit on VPF contributions, as such.
Now, back to our original question.
When to start or increase your VPF contribution?
Here is how to go about finding an answer to this question:
If you are saving for retirement, which is still decades away, to save a large enough corpus that will take care of inflation, etc., you need to have a good equity exposure in your portfolio as well. Saving for retirement using just EPF (plus VPF) and PPF may result in an inadequate corpus.
Adding equity to retirement corpus
Suppose you are in your 40s and plan to retire at 55. So, you have at least 15-20 years of runway. Assuming you are a balanced investor, we target a 50:50 equity-debt asset allocation. Now here is how to invest further
That’s how you should decide whether or not to start/increase your VPF contributions.
