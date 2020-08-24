172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|personal-finance|umang-app-epf-pensioners-can-check-passbook-update-jeevan-pramaan-patra-5687731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 07:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UMANG app: EPF pensioners can check passbook, update Jeevan Pramaan Patra

A total of 11.27 lakhs claims were filed online through UMANG app during the COVID-19 pandemic period from April to July 2020, an increase of 180 percent as compared to pre-COVID-19 period where only 3.97 lakhs claims were submitted through the app from December 2019 to March 2020.

Faizan Javed

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) enables subscribers to access 16 different services on the UMANG app to make it easier for pensioners to check their passbook and even update their Jeevan Pramaan Patra or life certificate from their mobile phones.

In a statement, EPFO said, "To ensure safe and secure delivery of its services at the doorsteps on its 66 lakh pensioners, EPFO brought the facility of 'View Pensioner Passbook' as well as the updation of Jeevan Pramaan Patra on UMANG app". Both the services receive enthusiastic responses from existing pensioners, it added.

A subscriber needs an active UAN (Universal Account Number) and a mobile number registered with the EPFO to get the benefit of these services.

One can raise a claim, track the claim and also know the status of the claim raised on the UMANG app, where 90 percent users come looking for EPFO related services.

Around 18.52 lakh API hits were received on View Pensioner Passbook service while 29,773 API hits were recorded on updating Jeevan Pramaan Patra service during the COVID-19 pandemic period from April to July 2020.

EPFO said, "With smartphone penetration rising in India, EPFO has been able to extend access of its services to its members through mobile governance, thereby bridging the digital divide".

'View Member Passbook' is the most popular service available by members through UMANG App.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 01:04 pm

tags #Economy #India #personal finance

