SBI MF prepares for IPO as SBI plans to sell 6% stake

The country's largest mutual fund -- SBI Mutual Fund (MF) -- looks set to become the next mutual fund to get listed on the stock exchanges.

According to an exchange disclosure by State Bank of India (SBI), the executive committee of its central board has given its approval to sell 6 percent stake in the fund house in the IPO.

The mutual fund's JV partner Amundi, which is a French asset manager, also said on December 15, 2021, that it intends to sell 4% stake in the IPO.

Once the IPO is launched after regulatory approvals, it will make the fund house the fifth fund house to get listed on the bourses.

HDFC MF, Nippon Life MF, UTI MF and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF are the other fund houses that are already listed.

SBI MF manages Rs 5.78 lakh crore worth of investor assets. SBI owns 62.6 percent stake in SBI MF, while Amundi owns 36.8 percent stake.

How have listed MFs performed this year?

It has been mixed performance this year for mutual funds listed on the stock exchanges.

UTI MF has been the top-performing MF stock in current year with gains of 87 percent. Nippon Life MF has gained 17 percent.

Aditya Birla Sun Life MF is down 19 percent from its issue price. HDFC MF is down 17 percent in current year.

Birla Sun Life MF is the latest fund house to get listed, after its IPO was open for subscription between September 29 and October 1, 2021.