Personal Finance: What’s the right asset allocation to play an elevated interest rate situation?

It would set a dangerous precedent if investors began to adjust portfolios to short term interest rate and inflationary pressures.

In its monetary policy review earlier this week, RBI has left the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent, after increasing it by 250 basis points over the last 14 months. The rate increases have come on the back of post-COVID sticky inflation, both local and global. The combined effect of fiscal and monetary stimulus and supply chain shortages led to broad inflation setting in. RBI’s stated outer limit of inflation tolerance is at 6 percent. Tomato prices are at Rs...