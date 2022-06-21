English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    New limits for international mutual funds to be redemption-based

    Mutual funds that have sold stocks of overseas-listed companies to meet investor redemptions will be able to reinvest in overseas-listed stocks. Edelweiss MF, Nippon India MF announce re-opening of funds. PPFAS MF says it can’t reinvest in overseas-listed stocks as it had not sold any stocks since February 1

    Jash Kriplani
    June 21, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST

    International mutual fund schemes will be allowed to reinvest in stocks of overseas-listed companies to the extent of the redemptions and consequent selling of overseas stocks these schemes have seen from February 1, 2022.

    These overseas investing caps came in force from February 1, 2022 and as the limits were not enhanced, most fund houses had to stop accepting flows into their international schemes.

    SEBI had specified an overall industry level limit of $7 billion for mutual funds to invest in overseas securities and an individual limit of $1 billion for each scheme.

    In a letter to fund houses, industry body – Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) clarified that mutual funds “may utilise the headroom available in the overseas investment limit due to redemptions and consequent sale of overseas securities post February 1, 2022”.

    Effectively, the investing limit has not been enhanced, but fund houses are now allowed to invest to the extent that they have sold international equities from February 1 till now.

    Close

    Related stories

    Tight limits

    Industry executives say that not all schemes will be able to reopen their funds as they wouldn’t have sold international equities. And others might have limited room available as the redemption pressures have not been huge and so the selling has not been much.

    Edelweiss Mutual Fund and Nippon India MF have already announced that they will be accepting inflows into their international schemes.

    Edelweiss ASEAN Equity Off-Shore Fund, Edelweiss Greater China Equity Off-Shore Fund, Edelweiss US Technology Equity Fund of Fund, Edelweiss Emerging Markets Opportunities Equity Offshore Fund, Edelweiss Europe Dynamic Equity Offshore Fund, Edelweiss US Value Equity Off-Shore Fund and Edelweiss MSCI India Domestic & World Healthcare 45 Index Fund will be open for fresh SIPs, lumpsum investments and systematic transfer plans.

    Nippon India MF has also announced opening up of its schemes – Nippon India US Equity Opportunities Fund, Nippon India Japan Equity Fund, Nippon India Taiwan Equity Fund, Nippon India Multi Asset Fund and Nippon India ETF Hang Seng BeES.

    Meanwhile, Parag Parikh Mutual Fund has clarified that since it had not sold any stocks on foreign exchanges, it won’t be able to make any fresh investments in overseas markets.

    The Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund remains open, but all the new investor flows will continue to be deployed to buy shares on domestic exchanges.
    Jash Kriplani is a journalist with over ten years of experience. Based in Mumbai. Covering mutual funds, personal finance. His last stint was with Business Standard, where he covered mutual funds and other developments in the financial markets
    Tags: #finance #investing #Mutual Funds
    first published: Jun 21, 2022 05:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.