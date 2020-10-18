Mobile number not registered with UIDAI? Here is how to order new Aadhaar PVC card

If your mobile number is not registered with UIDAI, provisions for Aadhaar card holders have been made by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). "Don’t have your mobile number registered to your Aadhaar? Don't worry, you can use any mobile number to receive OTP for authentication of your Aadhaar PVC order", UIDAI said in a tweet.



#AadhaarInYourWallet

Don’t have your mobile number registered to your Aadhaar? Don't worry, you can use any mobile number to receive OTP for authentication of your Aadhaar PVC order. Click on the link https://t.co/TVsl6Xh1cX to order now. pic.twitter.com/58CEPspPYW

— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) October 13, 2020

New Aadhaar PVC Card - Here is how you can order if you don't have registered mobile number:

- Visit the official UIDAI website.

- Click on the 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card' in the 'My Aadhaar section'.

- Aadhaar Number (UID) or Enrollment ID (EID) to be entered.

- Click on the 'My mobile number is not registered' after entering the security code or captcha you see in the picture.

- Your prefered mobile number on which you wish to receive the OTP to be entered.

- Check T&C checkbox and submit after receiving OTP on the given mobile number.

- Preview of the Aadhaar PVC card will be displayed after clicking on submit.

- Select the online payment mode and pay by clicking on 'Make Payment'.

- Rs 50 have to be paid by you on a payment gateway page.

- As soon as payment is made, your Aadhaar PVC card will be ordered.

The new Aadhaar PVC card size is that of an ATM or a debit card which can be easily carried in wallets. It comes in a completely new form, reprinted as a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card. This can be obtained at a nominal price of Rs 50.

The security features include QR code with photograph and demographic details, hologram, micro text, ghost image, issue and print date, an embossed Aadhaar logo.

You can also check status of your Aadhaar PVC card:

The status of the Aadhaar PVC card can be tracked on the UIDAI website. Click on 'My Aadhaar' tab, under that 'Check Aadhaar PVC card status'.

You will be required to enter 28-digit SRN, 12-digit Aadhaar number and captcha code. The status of your Aadhaar PVC card will be reflected after clicking on 'Check Status'.

All forms of Aadhaar (eAadhhar, mAadhaar, Aadhaar letter, Aadhaar card) are equally valid. The resident has the choice to use any of these forms of Aadhaar issued by UIDAI. The "Order Aadhaar PVC Card” service is available online on demand for the residents similar to the online “Order Aadhaar Reprint” Service.