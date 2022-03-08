English
    Mirae Mutual Fund files for cloud computing fund

    The fund will invest in ETFs run by Global X ETFs, a subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments

    Jash Kriplani
    March 08, 2022 / 08:00 PM IST

    Mirae Mutual Fund (Mirae MF) has filed for a cloud computing ETF Fund of Fund (FoF) with SEBI.

    The fund of fund will invest in ETFs that are run by Global X ETFs, which is owned by Mirae Asset Global Investments.

    The scheme will invest either in the Global X Cloud Computing ETF or Global X Cloud Computing UCITS ETF or in a combination of both the ETFs.

    Some of the top holdings of the cloud computing ETF include Amazon, global HR management system provider Workday, file hosting company Dropbox, Netflix, Zoom, Microsoft, and Google.

    Global X ETFs is a New York-based provider of thematic ETFs that offer access to investment opportunities across global markets.

    Mirae MF also filed for other funds that will give investors exposure to companies operating in new-age businesses.

    Mirae Asset Global Clean Energy ETFs Fund of Fund will also invest in ETFs run by Global X – Global X CleanTech ETF and Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF.

    These ETFs are invested in energy producers that use natural resources such as solar and wind to produce energy.

    Mirae MF filed for Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Fund of Fund. This fund will also invest in the Global X ETF.

    Fund houses have been filing for new products offering investors access to technology businesses such as semiconductors, electric vehicles, autonomous driving, climate conservation, etc.
    Jash Kriplani is a journalist with over ten years of experience. Based in Mumbai. Covering mutual funds, personal finance. His last stint was with Business Standard, where he covered mutual funds and other developments in the financial markets
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 07:52 pm
