MC Exclusive: Common hospital network, health claims exchange and deeper penetration can minimise claim hassles, says IRDAI chief

IRDAI chairman Debasish Panda

The insurance industry paid out six crore claims worth Rs 1.83 lakh crore in the last three financial years, while 2.4 crore claims amounting to Rs 70,000 crore were settled in 2022-23, underlining the importance of health insurance in the country, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) chairman Debasish Panda told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview. “Thus, health insurance plays an important role in providing assistance when it is needed the most. Therefore, the affordability of health...