English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    MC Exclusive: Common hospital network, health claims exchange and deeper penetration can minimise claim hassles, says IRDAI chief

    IRDAI will adopt a principle-based regulatory regime and implement lighter regulations, going forward. Proposed amendments to insurance laws include rationalised capital requirements, composite registration, one-time registration for intermediaries, sale of other financial products and so on, IRDAI chairman Debasish Panda told Moneycontrol.

    Preeti Kulkarni
    June 27, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST
    MC Exclusive: Common hospital network, health claims exchange and deeper penetration can minimise claim hassles, says IRDAI chief

    IRDAI chairman Debasish Panda

    The insurance industry paid out six crore claims worth Rs 1.83 lakh crore in the last three financial years, while 2.4 crore claims amounting to Rs 70,000 crore were settled in 2022-23, underlining the importance of health insurance in the country, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) chairman Debasish Panda told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview. “Thus, health insurance plays an important role in providing assistance when it is needed the most. Therefore, the affordability of health...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A first step in Lupin’s long road to revival

      Jun 27, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: GCC and China's closer ties point to a global order shift, are NBCF loans secur...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers