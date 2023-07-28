Looking for the right insurance policy for your car? Here’s a list of important things to consider

Choosing a suitable car insurance policy involves staying informed about recent developments in insurance plans.

Rakesh Kaul

Selecting the right auto insurance policy is essential for protecting your vehicle. The insurance industry is dynamic and ever-evolving, it's important to keep up with the latest advancements and modifications before making a purchase. Staying up-to-date is important to avoid missing out on new features that could minimise your insurance premium and provide better coverage. There are various new elements to ponder while selecting a car insurance policy, ensuring you make an informed decision and get the best value for your money.

Telematics-based motor insurance covers

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has authorisd general insurance companies to introduce telematics-based motor insurance covers, such as ‘Pay as You Drive’ and ‘Pay How You Drive’. These innovative options fall under the umbrella of Own Damage Car Insurance and leverage advanced technology to assess your premium, based on your driving behaviour.

• Pay As You Drive: Traditionally, the cost of insurance was the same for both high-mileage and low-mileage vehicles. But now, with ‘pay as you drive’ policies, customers can pay a premium based on their actual usage. The usage-based insurance approach promotes fairness and rewards responsible driving habits. Car owners who cover longer distances can expect higher premiums, while those who drive less can enjoy lower premiums.

ALSO READ: LIC launches Jeevan Kiran, a return-of-premium term life insurance policy

• Pay How You Drive: This feature takes into account your driving style and behaviour. Insurers analyse factors such as speed, acceleration, braking, and adherence to traffic rules. Risky drivers with a history of tickets and accidents will be charged a higher premium compared to safer drivers with clean records. This personalised approach encourages individuals to adopt safe driving practices and provides incentives for maintaining a good driving record.

Floater Policy

Earlier, it was required to have a separate insurance policy for each vehicle you owned. However, the arrival of the ‘Floater Policy’ offers a more convenient option for individuals with multiple vehicles. This single policy covers all the vehicles you own, reducing administrative hassles and potentially increasing coverage. While the cost may be slightly higher than a typical policy, it is still more affordable than purchasing separate policies for each vehicle. The floater policy provides flexibility and streamlines the insurance process for owners of multiple vehicles.

ALSO READ: Banks are increasing MCLR rates: Should you switch to repo-linked home loans and save on EMIs?

By considering these new elements while choosing a car insurance policy, you can benefit from the latest advancements and innovations in the insurance industry. These measures provide flexibility and convenience and incentivise safe driving practices. Insurance companies encourage responsible driving habits by directly linking premium costs to vehicle usage and driving behaviour and reward individuals who pose lower risks. This shift from generalised policies to personalised, usage-based insurance reflects a growing emphasis on fairness and accuracy in determining premiums.

When comparing insurance policies, take the time to thoroughly understand the terms and conditions, coverage limits, deductibles, and any additional features or riders available. Assess your driving habits, needs, and budget to determine which policy aligns best with your requirements. Utilise online tools and resources provided by insurance companies to obtain quotes and compare premiums from multiple insurers. Additionally, consider seeking recommendations from friends, family, or trusted advisors who have had positive experiences with specific insurance providers.

ALSO READ: How to pay income tax using the IT portal

In summary, choosing a suitable car insurance policy involves staying informed about recent developments in insurance plans. The introduction of telematics-based motor insurance covers, such as ‘Pay as You Drive’ and ‘Pay How You Drive’ offers usage-based premiums that promote fairness and encourage safe driving habits. Furthermore, the floater policy provides a convenient option for owners of multiple vehicles. By considering these new elements, carefully comparing policies, and prioritising safe driving practices, you can choose a car insurance policy that offers comprehensive coverage, suits your needs, and provides peace of mind on the road.

The writer is Chief Distribution Officer of Zuno General Insurance