ICICI Bank offers debit card for customers availing loan against securities

ICICI Bank on October 6 introduced a debit card facility on the visa platform for customers availing the Loan Against Securities (LAS). Using the sanctioned LAS amount, customers across all domestic merchant establishments can make seamless POS and online transactions.

As per the banks official statement, ICICI is the first bank in India to launch this facility after the RBI allowed banks to issue electronic cards to customers who avail an over draft (OD) facility, which is of the nature of a personal loan with no specific end-use restriction.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Sudipta Roy, Head – Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank said, “We at ICICI Bank always strive to enhance our customer’s convenience and make banking more accessible as well as hassle-free for them. This new facility aims to provide greater accessibility to our customers to their sanctioned loan amount and enables them to use it in a frictionless manner to meet their varied needs."

"Also, the card is another step forward in our endeavor to constantly harness the digital prowess of the bank to provide pioneering new facilities to our customers. We are delighted to be the first bank to implement this facility following the directive issued by the regulator. We believe that these new guidelines will make overdrafts more digital friendly and make the overall experience of the end-customer hassle free and quick," she said.

Steps to avail the the offer:

The visa debit card will be issued to new customers who avail LAS and will be automatically renewed upon renewal of the LAS account.

Customers will get a digital debit card within one business day of availing LAS, which can be accessed on the Bank’s mobile app iMobile.

The customers can use the digital card and make use of the online transactions post enabling the functionality.

The physical card will be within seven business days.

The existing ICICI Bank customers of LAS will also get this card shortly.

What are the benefits of this offer:

Transaction limit: The card offers a maximum daily transaction limit of Rs. 3 lakh each for POS and online transactions.

Digital card: The Bank provides a digital card to customers, which is made available on iMobile app within one business day.

Automatic renewal: The card is automatically renewed once the LAS account is renewed.

TR Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, Visa, India & South Asia, said, “RBI’s directive allowing digital credentials for Overdraft Accounts has come at an opportune time as businesses attempt to bounce back from the pandemic."