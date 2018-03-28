How to view, download your Form 26AS and why it is important

Tax filing can turn out to be a tricky task if the taxpayer misses out crucial documents like Form 16. However, in such a situation, Form 26AS can help you sail through the return filing process.

Form 26AS, also known as Annual Statement, is a document that provides details of TDS, refunds associated with a PAN in a particular financial year.

It also provides the detail of Annual Information Return (AIR) Transactions and reasonably high-value transactions in respect of shares, mutual fund, etc.

Here's what Form 26AS contains:

=> Details of tax deducted from your income

=> Details of tax collected at source

=> Details of advance tax paid by the taxpayer

=> Helps you in self-assessment tax payments

=> Details of the refund paid by Income Tax Department to the taxpayer

You can easily view your Form 26AS using these 5 simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the e-filing website at https://incometaxindiaefilling.gov.in. If you have already registered yourself, you need to click on the ‘Login Here’ to proceed further to e-filing portal.

Step 2: Once you will proceed towards the ‘Registered User’ tab and click on the ‘login’, you will be directed to the next window where you need to enter your User ID (which is your PAN number), password, date of birth and auto-generated captcha.

Step 3: Once entering all the credentials successfully, clicking on the login tab, IT will proceed you towards a new window. Here you need to click on ‘My Account’ tab. By doing so, you will get a drop down where you can click on view your form 26as to proceed further.

Step 4: Now, a new window will appear, by confirming it, it will take you to a new link. Click on ‘Confirm’ so that it can get redirected to the TRACES website to view your form 26AS. This is again a government website, so for that, you need not have to worry.

Step 5: Now, through this TRACES (TDS-CPC) website, you can easily view your form 26AS. A dialogue box will appear where you need to select the box on the screen and click on ‘Proceed’. After that click on the hyperlink present at the bottom of the page – ‘Click View Tax Credit (Form 26AS) to finally view your Form 26AS’.

Step 6: Click on the view tax credit (Form 26AS) to download your form as stated in the above image. Now, you need to select the assessment year which you want to view or download for further requirement.

Step 7: Once you have selected the assessment year, you need to select the format in which you want to download your Form 26AS. After selecting the same, enter the image and click on 'view/download' tab to get your Form 26AS in the desired format on your computer. Refer the image below.

A look at various parts of Form 26AS and what they contain:

Part A: Details of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS)

Part A1: Details of TDS for Form 15G/Form 15H

Part A2: Details of TDS on sale of Immovable Property u/s194 (IA) (For seller of Property)

Part B: Details of Tax Collected at Source (TCS)

Part C: Details of Tax Paid (Other than TDS or TCS)

Part D: Details of refunds paid

Part E: Details of AIR Transaction

Part F: Details of Tax Deducted on sale of immovable property u/s194IA (For Buyer of property)

Part G: TDS Defaults* (processing of defaults)