Gilt Funds: Is it time to jump on to the roller coaster of returns?

The biggest advantage of these schemes is the absence of credit risk. Since government securities are backed by sovereign guarantees, there is little chance of default

Gilt funds have been a roller-coaster ride for the last few years. These schemes scraped through with an average 2 percent returns each in calendar years 2021 and 2022, underperforming most other debt fund categories. However, they made a strong comeback in CY2023 with 4.28 percent returns, beating most other debt fund categories. As the interest rate cycle is nearing its peak, this could be a good time for long-term investors to enter these schemes. What are gilt funds? Gilt funds...