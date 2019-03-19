App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Executing a will: The meaning and significance of probate

Probate means certification of the copy of the will under the court’s seal

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Anju Gandhi

In his will, a testator can bequeath any of the properties, movable or immovable, owned by him. However, properties and rights that are non-transferable cannot be bequeathed. In the previous columns, I have discussed about wills and the essential points to be kept in mind while making a will. This column discusses what happens when a person dies after making a will and some of the steps to be taken by his legal heirs/beneficiaries.

Family members, more often than not, take time in sorting the papers related to the various bank accounts, investments and other assets and this task becomes extremely tedious especially when the departed family member has not shared these details with his/her spouse/children during his/her lifetime.

Probate is the first legal step required to be initiated (in case of testamentary succession) and it is not mandatory to obtain it in some parts of the country.

related news

PROBATE

It means certification of the copy of the will under the court’s seal. It also grants administration rights to the testator’s estate. According to Section 222 of the Indian Succession Act, 1925, a probate can be granted only to the executor. A person not named either expressly or by necessary implication cannot be granted probate of the will. Letter of administration is filed in case no executor is appointed under the will or if the deceased person has not made a will.

Before a petition for the grant of probate or letter of administration is filed, the person must show that he is the executor or will vests the property in him. An invalid indisposition under the will cannot be made valid by the grant of probate. So a property bequeathed by the testator that he was not entitled to bequeath will not be valid, even if the probate is granted.

The question that the court considers is whether the will is genuine. It is not open to the court to decide whether or not the property with which the testator has mentioned in the will belonged to him. The concerned court only decides whether the document by way of will produced before the court is the last will and testament of the deceased person. It also considers whether the document was executed and attested in accordance with the law and that the testator had a sound mind while making the will. The Supreme Court has observed in one of the cases that the question of whether a particular item is good or bad is not within the purview of the enquiry by the probate court.

The executor or the beneficiary can apply to the court concerned for the grant of probate. A probate can be granted when the will has been proved in accordance with legal provisions. However, if the court is suspicious of certain elements, it insists on strict proof. The probate, in that case, may not be granted.

A petition for grant of probate can be filed by the executor or the beneficiary. After it is filed, the court gives public notice in any leading newspaper to invite public objection, if any. Upon completion of the notice period, the court records the evidence on behalf of the petitioner in support of the execution of the will. After the evidence is recorded and the court is satisfied about the due execution of the will, probate is granted.

Stipulated court fee is required to be paid after passing of the court order. Thereafter, the petitioner receives the probate order from the court and can deal with the assets of the deceased in terms of the will.

There may be a situation where probate petition is challenged by others. If so, the court concerned tries the case before making a judgment.

The executor/beneficiary should be aware of the following things:
a. A probate can be granted by the district judge or High Court where the High Court has original jurisdiction.
b. The original will is required to be filed along with the petition for probate.
c. Execution of the original will should be proved by producing witnesses to the will. It is the best evidence.
d. Once the court is convinced about the due execution of the will, it grants probate.
e. The grant of probate in itself does not create any title of the property.
f. Similarly, the grant of probate does not entitle the petitioner to the possession of the property whose title is under dispute.
g. Probate cannot be granted to any person who is a minor or is of unsound mind or any associations of individuals, unless it is a company as provided under Section 223 of the Indian Succession Act, 1925.

h. Where any codicil is discovered after the grant of probate, separate probate of that codicil may be granted by the court.

The author is Partner at the law firm SNG & Partners.
You can now invest in mutual funds with moneycontrol. Download moneycontrol transact app. A dedicated app to explore, research and buy mutual funds.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 01:14 pm

tags #Planning #Retirement

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

'No Work in 70 Years' Jibe Has an Expiry Date: Priyanka Gandhi Demands ...

The Heat Is On, but Is Your Wardrobe Summer Ready?

2 Killed Outside Vedanta Refinery in Odisha as Protests Over Jobs Take ...

Metallica Just Announced its Reunion With SF Symphony After 20 Years a ...

Amit Shah Hits Out at Rahul Gandhi Over Arrest of 'Techies' Raising Pr ...

Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London

Alia Bhatt Helps Driver and Personal Helper Buy Houses in Mumbai by Gi ...

6 Ways Mobile Banking Is Different from Internet Banking

IPL 2019: Rinku Singh Confident of Delivering for KKR After Disappoint ...

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

New Goa CM: Pramod Sawant, a Parrikar loyalist and RSS man, rises to t ...

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty range-bound; Bharti Infratel, ONG ...

Shares of 2-wheeler makers fall amid reports of production cuts

Goldman Sachs upgrades India to 'overweight', expects Nifty to reach 1 ...

RCom jumps 10% as Anil Ambani clears Ericsson dues

Thailand election shows junta's critics harsh reality: Dissidents foun ...

Pramod Sawant is new Goa CM: Tasked with keeping an alliance govt aflo ...

Naresh Goyal's personal ambition holds Jet Airways back from resurrect ...

In Meghalaya's patriarchy-driven matrilineal society, women turn entre ...

Lucifer: Why Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial, starring Mohanlal, is ...

Miami Open 2019: Serena Williams starts as favorite in women’s event ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Xiaomi Redmi Go launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 4,49 ...

Inshallah: Alia Bhatt confirmed opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela B ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...

When Kartik Aaryan did a Luka Chuppi hair trick with co-star Atul Sriv ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor go crazy on Ranveer Singh's song an ...

Tanushree Dutta will get justice for all her legal troubles this year, ...

Bruce Willis will have a peaceful year ahead, predict the stars
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.