    Edelweiss MF launches India’s first passive short-term index fund; Will it work?

    Edelweiss Gilt Plus SDL Short Duration Index Fund will invest in a mix of government securities and state-development loans. In doing so, Edelweiss continues to expand its basket of passive debt funds to short-term categories too.

    Abhinav Kaul
    January 30, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST
    The NFO for Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Short Duration Index Fund opened on January 27.

    Edelweiss Asset Management has launched a new fund offer (NFO) for India's first open-ended passive short-duration index scheme. Called Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Short Duration Index Fund, the scheme will invest in a diversified portfolio of Indian Government Bonds (IGBs) and State Development Loans (SDLs).

    The NFO for Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Short Duration Index Fund opened on January 27, 2023.

    Edelweiss Mutual Fund is a leader in the passive debt fund category with the highest market share managing assets of over Rs 68,000 crore (as on December 31, 2022).

    What’s on offer?