Aadhaar card update: Did you know renewal of driving licence, RC is now possible online?

Indian citizens will be allowed to renew their driving licence online with an Aadhaar card. As per a report, a recent notification by the IT ministry for Aadhaar authentication has made it possible for biometric identification to facilitate many online services for citizens, including obtaining learner’s licence, renewal of driving licence (DL), registration of vehicles (RC) and changing of address in these documents.

In August, the road and the transport ministry had written to the IT ministry to bring the DL, and RC related online services under the ambit of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) rules.

Transport ministry proposal aimed at removing fake and multiple licences and documents obtained by drivers and vehicles owners. This will help people complete the process without stepping out of their homes amid coronavirus pandemic.

The Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020, the earlier proposal of the road and the transport ministry said, "The central government may allow Aadhaar authentication by requesting entities in the interest of good governance, preventing leakage of public funds, promoting ease of living of residents and enabling better access to services for them.

Transport ministry in 2018 decided to make Aadhaar compulsory for driving licences. After the ruling of the Supreme Court, this decision had to be withdrawn by the government. Amendment bill was passed in Parliament in 2019 for voluntary use of Aadhaar as identity proof.