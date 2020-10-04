172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|personal-finance|aadhaar-card-required-for-childs-admission-in-school-check-details-here-5919751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2020 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aadhaar card required for child's admission in school, check details here

If your child does not have an Aadhaar card and wants to apply for the admission of your child school, the school may ask for an Aadhaar card.

Moneycontrol News

Every school starts their admission process by releasing a form in December and completes the whole procedure by the end of January month. Now, at the time of admission, many schools insist on a child's Aadhaar.

If your child does not have an Aadhaar card and wants to apply for the admission of your child school, the school may ask for an Aadhaar card. To avoid any stoppage in your child's admission, you have to apply for an Aadhaar card before it's too late.

Aadhaar cards can be applied by any individual of any age, even new-born and kids can apply for the same.

Aadhaar card - Details you need to apply for it:

How to enroll: Applying for a child's Aadhaar card is similar to that of an adult. Parents can take their child and fill up the form to the nearest Aadhaar care centre. No biometrics will be captured for children below 5 years. On the basis of demographic information and facial photograph their UID will be linked with the UID of their parents. Child above 5 years of biometrics will be captured for his/her Aadhaar.

Upgradation of child's biometric in Aadhaar:

When a child turns 5 and 15, they need to update his or her biometrics of ten fingers, iris and facial photograph. In the original Aadhaar letter, intimation to this effect will be mentioned. The update will be done free of cost.

Documents required to apply for a child's Aadhaar:

To apply for your child's Aadhaar, you need the child's birth certificate, photo ID Aadhaar card details of the child's parents and address and ID proof of the child's parents.
First Published on Oct 4, 2020 11:59 am

