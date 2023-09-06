English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    PepsiCo's food manufacturing plant to come up in Assam's Nalbari

    "Today we marked the beginning of a Rs 770 cr PepsiCo plant in Nalbari. This will generate 450+ jobs & improve lives of 5000+ farmers," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

    PTI
    September 06, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST
    PepsiCo

    PepsiCo's food manufacturing plant to come up in Assam's Nalbari

    The 'bhumi pujan' (groundbreaking ceremony) for a food manufacturing plant of PepsiCo was performed in Assam's Nalbari district on Wednesday.

    Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in the programme and said that the state is looking at a bright future in terms of private investment.

    "Today we marked the beginning of a Rs 770 cr PepsiCo plant in Nalbari. This will generate 450+ jobs & improve lives of 5000+ farmers," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

    Stating that Assam extends a warm welcome to business opportunities, Sarma added, "With Rs 12,000 cr private investments on the horizon, we are poised for a bright future!" The plant of the global food and beverages major will be spread over an area of 44.20 acres of land and is expected to give a boost to local farmers through improved technology, high-quality seeds, disease control measures, etc.

    PepsiCo will also take women empowerment measures to improve their employability, official sources said.

    PTI
    Tags: #Assam #Himant Biswa Sarma #PepsiCo
    first published: Sep 6, 2023 04:36 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!